United Kingdom government would privately welcome Qatari bid for Manchester United



Senior figures from the U.K. government have reportedly admitted they would privately welcome a Qatar-backed bid for Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s representatives were present at Old Trafford on Thursday where talks with senior club officials regarding the sale were held.

Negotiations were said to be positive.

The Peoples Person reported that Sheikh Jassim is prepared to overpay for United and a second bid is expected.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was personally present at the same venue on Friday. He held a similar dialogue. As in the case of Sheikh Jassim, a second bid from Ratcliffe is said to be planned.

According to Politico, senior U.K. government officials are open to Qatar taking over the reins at the Theatre of Dreams and investing in the country.

Politico details, “U.K. government figures say they would privately welcome Qatari investment into Manchester United, as the club’s owners consider a £4 billion bid from a member of the Middle East state’s ruling class.”

“A senior U.K. trade envoy told POLITICO that Britain should ‘absolutely be embracing foreign investment into this country from the Middle East, whether it’s in football or green energy,’ when asked about the potential sale of one of the world’s most famous football clubs into Qatari ownership.”

“Another key U.K. government figure, a minister with a close interest in the proposed deal, said the bid by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani — the chairman of the Qatari Islamic Bank — would be ‘good investment’ if it came with assurances that the wider community would benefit.”

Politico mentions that both sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

Politico adds, “An official from the Department for Business and Trade said the U.K. government was not actively involved in Manchester United’s potential sale and that the department has ‘no view at all’ on Qatar’s bid.”

Those close to the process are aiming for a conclusion of the takeover by next month.

Preferably, a new owner should be in place just in time for the summer window where Erik ten Hag will need to be backed as he looks to bolster the squad.

