Alejandro Garnacho recognised as one of the world’s best teenage footballers



Alejandro Garnacho has been awarded as one of the best teenager footballers in the world.

As part of Goal’s NXGN 2023 list, Garnacho has been included in a list of nine winners.

In his debut season as a full first-team member, Garnacho, 18, has made 15 appearances in the Premier League notching two goals and two assists.

Across all competitions, he has registered four goals and five assists in 29 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s squad.

With such, Lionel Scaloni included the teenager in his latest Argentina national selection.

Garnacho (born and raised in Madrid), however, will miss the opportunity to gain his first international cap for his mother’s nation due to an ankle-ligament injury.

Kyle Walker-Peters unleashed an impetuous scissor-challenge in the penalty box during Manchester United’s draw with Southampton last week.

Walker-Peters received no card and United were not awarded a penalty.

Garnacho has impressed with his direct, confident, and capable wing-play abilities, with his fearlessness and skill in constantly attacking the fullback echoing United wingers of old.

He is in the top percentile amongst wingers in Europe’s top-five leagues for average touches in the opposition 18-yard box per 90 minutes (7.53) as well as carries into the penalty area (3.83).

The NXGN list was established in 2016 with previous winners including current United teammate Jadon Sancho (2019) and summer transfer target Jude Bellingham (2022).

The other teenagers making up the unranked list are as follows: Endrick (Palmeiras); Gavi (Barcelona); Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund); Arda Guler (Fenerbahce); Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad); Romeo Lavia (Southampton); Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich); Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain).

