Didier Deschamps reveals his disappointment at Raphael Varane’s international retirement



France national team manager Didier Deschamps has admitted that he is not happy about the fact that Raphael Varane chose to retire from international football.

Varane announced his retirement from international football last month, citing the sport’s hectic annual schedule as his primary reason.

The need to spend more time with his family was also another reason why Varane chose to hang up his boots and take a step back from Les Bleus.

The World Cup winner’s decision is still fresh in Deschamps’s mind and the 54-year-old publicly declared that while he understood Varane’s reasoning behind the decision, he does not necessarily agree with it.

Deschamps told RMC Sport, “Nobody is in his place. I make sure to put myself in his place. He is sufficiently thoughtful and composed, he does not make a decision like that overnight.”

“It is not something that gives me pleasure, but it is the situation of each one that makes such a decision possible. I respect it.”

“There are demands in high-level football. It all depends on the age at which you start. There is the notion of responsibility, your private situation too.”

Deschamps conceded that the current physical demands levelled on players are sufficient causes for fatigue.

As per the France boss, each player is different from the others – there are those able to play until 40, while others are not so fortunate.

After the international break, United will be hoping that Varane will be fit enough to play against Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old missed United’s quarter-final FA Cup win against Fulham after picking up a slight injury. In Varane’s absence, Lisandro Martinez partnered Harry Maguire in central defence.

Erik ten Hag said that it’s not serious and that if all goes to plan, the defender should be back in action soon.

🚨🇫🇷 Ten Hag on Varane: "He's injured. Is it serious? It's hard to say, but I don't think so. It's a minor concern. He'll recover and I think he'll be back after the break." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/gaHTGsypeC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 19, 2023