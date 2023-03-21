Ella Toone seeks trophies with childhood club Manchester United



In an interview with UTD podcast, Ella Toone has spoken about wanting to win more trophies with Manchester United.

Since joining the Reds, die hard United fan Toone has helped them win the Championship in their inaugural season and went on to lift the Euro 2020 cup with England.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but I always set goals for myself,” she began.

“Obviously, I want to get in the [England] World Cup squad for the summer. Obviously, I want to win trophies for Manchester United.”

She continued, “Everyone wants to win for the club that they’re playing for so, yeah, those are definitely big things that I want to go on in my career.”

United are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Lewes last weekend and will face Brighton next.

Despite losing to the current WSL champions Chelsea recently, they are still in the hunt for silverware in the league too.

“Obviously, we’ve come so far in the years that we’ve been a team, but this year’s been unbelievable. We’ve signed some really talented players and the depth in the squad now is really special.”

On the team’s prospects of winning the league, she commented, “Obviously, yeah, all of our aims is to win the league. All of our aims is to win a trophy for Manchester United, so I think this team can go really far if we keep working hard in training and we keep taking each game as it comes.”

She spoke of how special it is, even now, five years on, to play for Manchester United, “I just remember all the kits that I had growing up just because I loved Manchester United.”

“To then actually put it on, to step out and play for Manchester United, was just an unbelievable feeling and, still now, I put the shirt on and I’m buzzing. I’m playing for Man United!”

The women face West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday in the WSL, where three points will be crucial to keep their WSL hopes alive.