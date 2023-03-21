Erik ten Hag still keen on Frenkie de Jong reunion despite player’s repeated public rejections



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is plotting a second round of attempts to lure Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag unsuccessfully tried to sign De Jong in the summer. The player’s unwillingness to complete the transfer as well as a dispute over his deferred wages owed to him by Barcelona rendered a switch impossible.

Since then De Jong has repeatedly declared in public that his wish is to remain in Spain with the Blaugrana.

Over the weekend, as Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico, De Jong was asked by a reporter whether he would join Manchester United.

The Dutchman said that while no one knows what will happen in the future, he is happy at Barcelona and sees himself at the club for a long time.

Sport reports that despite all these rejections and circumstances working against them, United are still keen on De Jong’s services and have not given up on trying to add him to their ranks.

Sport details, “Ten Hag has not forgotten De Jong. The Dutch coach tried the impossible to sign the Barça player last summer and he seems willing to try again for a second time.”

“The arrival of Casemiro was a very positive plus for the team in midfield and Bruno Fernandes is once again at a high level, but the arrival of Frenkie would be a ‘galactic’ signing that could change the team’s aspirations.”

Sport adds that in England, United have made it clear to De Jong that the option to sign for them is still open should he change his mind.

“For now, his desire is to continue wearing the Blaugrana shirt and win trophies with Barça. However, the feel-good factor at United and the reunion with Ten Hag could seduce him to make the move to the Premier League.”

From the outside, it appears that the Red Devils have a remote chance of signing De Jong and re-focusing attention on alternative targets may be the best course of action.

The Peoples Person conveyed that within the Catalonian club, executives are privately adamant that they almost made a mistake last summer in trying to offload the 25-year-old.

Now a crucial part of Xavi’s team, Barca are unlikely to make the same mistake again.