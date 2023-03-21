Former Manchester United player Park Ji-Sung full of praise for summer target Kim Min-Jae

Park Ji-Sung has spoken on Manchester United transfer target, Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Park was full of praise for his fellow countryman.

“Extraordinary, what a talent,” he said.

The centre-back has impressed this season in Italy, with Napoli running away with the Serie A title.

Min-Jae has played a key role in Luciano Spaletti’s side, who are 19 points clear of second place Lazio.

As well as praising Min-Jae’s technical abilities, Park believes the defender has outstanding leadership qualities.

“There is no doubt that he is doing extraordinary things, as a technical leader and personality in Naples,” said Park.

On top of his fine domestic season, Min-Jae was also a key man in the World Cup for South Korea.

The defender has emerged as one of Europe’s leading centre-backs and is high on the list of targets for many major clubs across the continent.

United are one of the side’s showing a keen interest in the South Korean, with Erik ten Hag ready to make his move.

It’s expected United will let go one of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the summer, leaving a position to be filled in defence.

Should United lure Min-Jae to Old Trafford he will provide direct competition to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who have forged an excellent partnership this season.

However, with Varane approaching the wrong side of 30, coupled with his temperamental fitness, Min-Jae would be assured plenty of game time.

United fans are expecting a busy summer, hopefully under new ownership that will grant Ten Hag with the tools to mount a serious title challenge next season.