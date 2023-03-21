Harry Kane: Manchester United going ‘all out’ for Tottenham Hotspur striker this summer



Manchester United are reportedly willing to break the bank for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are ready to go ‘all out’ for Kane.

The uncertainty surrounding Tottenham Hotspur has cast doubts over Kane’s future at the club.

He is expected to cost in the region of £100 million, with United pushing for the marquee signing.

Erik ten Hag is said to have identified Kane as his number one priority this summer.

Man United have struggled to score goals this season. Marcus Rashford‘s brilliant form has masked the team’s weakness in attack.

A seasoned striker would do wonders for Ten Hag’s side, who lack a cutting edge in front of goal.

United have been strongly linked to Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, but as per this report, Kane is the preferred option.

“The word from United’s Carrington training ground is that the club are going “all out” for Kane.”

“Sources say, and will only turn to other forwards on their shortlist if there is no way Spurs will let him go, or an agreement can’t be reached with the player.”

“Ten Hag and his coaching staff regard the Tottenham record scorer as the perfect number nine for their system and see him as a major upgrade on their current options.”

With Anthony Martial‘s injury concerns, United will certainly be on the hunt for a striker this summer.

The opportunity to sign Kane is too good to turn down.

