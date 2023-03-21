Manchester United are far better when attacking the Stretford End

Manchester United’s home form has been the driving force behind Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford revolution this season.

After suffering an opening day defeat at the Theatre of Dreams, United have lost just one of their last 26 games in all competitions in front of home support.

Additionally, the solitary loss against Real Sociedad came just three games after the Brighton defeat, meaning United are currently on a 23 game unbeaten streak at Old Trafford.

Whilst making use of home advantage, the stats show that United are much more dangerous when attacking the Stretford End.

In fact, United have scored more than 75% of their home goals when attacking the famous stand.

As reported by the club’s official website, United have scored 43 of their 57 home goals when shooting toward end which traditionally houses United’s most vocal supporters.

United average 1.6 goals when playing toward the Stretford End, which is up on the 1.5 they averaged at both ends of Old Trafford last season.

Traditionally United look to attack the west end of Old Trafford in the second half of games and the team have been renowned for their second half performances this campaign.

As expected, Marcus Rashford is the most prolific individual, with 14 of his 18 home strikes coming when attacking that goal.

Bruno Fernandes and Fred are next on the list with six a piece, with everyone of Fred’s goals this season coming in front of the Stretford End.

Antony, Casemiro, Antony Martial and own goals (Alexis Mac Allister, Conor Coady and Nayef Aguuerd) follow, on three goals each.

The others to find the net at the famous end this term are Alejandro Garnacho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer, Luke Shaw and Wout Weghorst, who each have one goal to their name.