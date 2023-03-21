Manchester United held meetings with Axel Disasi’s entourage over €50m summer transfer



Manchester United held meetings a fortnight ago with the representatives of Monaco defender Axel Disasi over a summer switch to Old Trafford.

This is not the first time United’s interest in Disasi has emerged.

The Peoples Person reported in January that the Frenchman is on United’s radar with Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new season.

There is uncertainty over the future of United captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire is expected to leave in the summer with a bevvy of English clubs including Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham all interested in the 29-year-old’s services.

As per Foot Mercato, United have given the strongest indication yet that they will move for Disasi when the transfer window opens.

“One English club, in particular, is advancing its pawns very discreetly. According to our information, Manchester United is very interested in the profile of the 25-year-old French international who is under contract with Monaco until June 2025.”

“Cut out for the Premier League, Disasi corresponds to the type of player wanted by Manchester United – a solid and strong player who can win his duels.”

“A meeting also took place between the player’s entourage and the leaders of the Mancunian club on the Manchester United side two weeks ago.”

Santi Aouna added that Monaco value the player at €50m.

Disasi recently gave an interview where he outlined his ambition to continue his development either in the Premier League or at Paris Saint-Germain.

The player was called up to the France national team for the upcoming games against the Netherlands and Iran. He has played 39 games in all competitions for Monaco this season.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.