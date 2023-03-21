Patrice Evra reveals details of Sir Alex Ferguson’s “FBI-like” grilling that halted Liverpool move



Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed that he was close to joining Liverpool before making the move to the Red Devils.

As per Evra, Liverpool were admirers of his and were keen on securing his signature, but an intense interview with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson convinced the Frenchman to snub Liverpool and join United.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Evra explained that Fergie’s no-nonsense grilling at an airport in 2006 in Paris was enough to cancel his move to Merseyside.

“Sir Alex spoke with my agent and we met at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. He didn’t speak French so it was more David Gill [negotiating]. My English wasn’t great so my agent was translating.”

“I remember he was asking questions like, “do you drink?” “No”. “Do you like to go out?” “Sometimes”. “Are you ready to not lose a game?” “Yeah”. “Are you ready to not even draw a game?” “Yeah”.

“‘I feel like it was an interview from the FBI. And when I shook his hand – everything I say I was like, “I’m ready – if I let him down this man is going to kill me”, so it was really impressive.”

Evra mentioned that his agent told him there was interest from Inter Milan, Liverpool and United.

Evra grew up watching the iconic Eric Cantona and so found it hard to envision a scenario where he would not join United.

On Fergie, the five-time Premier League winner said, “If you do well for this man, you will win and achieve things for this club.”

Soon after his Old Trafford transfer, Evra became one of the best full-backs in the world and among the greatest to ever play for the Red Devils.

Evra joined Juventus just one season after Fergie’s retirement, where he sustained his success.

In Turin, the 41-year-old won three Serie A titles and two Italian cups.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.