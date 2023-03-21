Real Madrid weighing up move for Manchester United targets Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic

Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Manchester United transfer targets Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic.

As reported by AS.com, los Blancos will make a move for one of the two strikers in the summer.

Internal discussions are ongoing at the Bernabeu as to which one of the goalscorers they are going to focus on, as the look to bolster their forward line for next campaign.

Karim Benzema is out of contract in the summer and although it looks likely he is to extend his stay in Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to add serious quality to his attack.

Erik ten Hag is in the same boat as the Madrid boss, with a centre-forward top of his summer wish list.

Vlahovic represents the more economical option, given Juventus’s current financial plight. The Italian giants were given a costly 15 point deduction this season and need to offload in the summer to balance the books.

Kane, on the other hand, will cost north of £100 million but brings an almost guarantee of goals, having consistently delivered for Tottenham and England for the best part of the last decade.

As far as United are concerned, Kane also brings Premier League experience which could prove vital if the club are serious about mounting a title charge next season.

Kane is likely to need no bedding in period in Manchester and would be ready to hit the ground running should he start the campaign at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been short on quality at the point of their attack this season since letting Edinson Cavani leave last summer and the subsequent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anthony Martial has been unable to stay fit for any notable chunk of the season and Mason Greenwood’s inactivity has also served as a blow.

Wout Weghost’s emergency loan deal has plugged a gap but also highlighted the need for United to invest in a world class centre forward, if they are serious about challenging for the big prizes.

The news that Madrid are circling may force United into action, with the lure of playing for the European Champions difficult to compete with.

United fans will be hoping the club can act decisively in the summer to give Ten Hag the best chance getting the club back to the top of English football.