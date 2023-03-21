Stan Collymore urges Manchester United to target Arsenal duo under Qatari ownership



Ex-Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Manchester United to target transfer swoops for Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Collymore, in a column for Caughtoffside, also aired his concerns about United’s persistent pursuit of Frenkie de Jong despite the Dutchman’s repeated public rejections.

After Barcelona won El Classico against Real Madrid, De Jong was questioned about whether a transfer to United is still on the cards. The 25-year-old said that while no one knows what the future holds, he is happy with the Blaugrana and his wish is to remain at Camp Nou for many years.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person reported that United have not been deterred and Erik ten Hag is still plotting a charm offensive for the former Ajax star.

According to Collymore, United should give up on their De Jong chase altogether and under Qatari ownership, look to sign even higher-calibre players like Jude Bellingham.

“They [United] shouldn’t pursue players that clearly don’t want to move to their club. There’s an argument to suggest that Chelsea are finding this out the hard way with Mykhailo Mudryk, who blatantly wanted to join Arsenal before Chelsea offered a ridiculous contract.”

“If Manchester United end up getting taken over by ridiculously wealthy owners, there is no reason why they couldn’t look past De Jong and go after the real big hitters who are destined to become the next global superstar – Jude Bellingham for example. I know he probably won’t end up at Old Trafford in the summer, but that type of player is the kind of player I am talking about.”

“They can blow most teams out of the water now, let alone under potential Qatari ownership. If they get taken over, what’s stopping them from going in for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka in the summer? You’re not telling me Manchester United’s financial power wouldn’t at least make the Gunners, as well as the players themselves, stop and think.”

As good as that would be, it’s impossible to imagine a situation whereby United raid table-leading Arsenal for two of their best players.

United have done this in the past as in the cases of Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez.

It’s important to however note that at the time, the Red Devils were streets ahead of the Gunners in terms of their trajectory and development.

At the moment, Arsenal’s project is ahead of United’s, which means that raiding them for Odegaard and Saka even in the abundance of resources is simply wishful thinking.

Collymore also gave his opinions on Harry Kane‘s future and what the England captain’s next move should be.

With Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham Hotspur up in smoke after his outburst on the weekend, Collymore thinks that no one would begrudge Kane if he sought an exit from the North London outfit.

If anything, the managerial situation at the club has given Kane the perfect excuse to leave and hunt for trophies elsewhere.

Collymore adds that Chelsea and United are Kane’s most realistic options but if he was in the 29-year-old’s shoes, he would do everything possible to be wearing the United shirt next season.

