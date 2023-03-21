Usain Bolt reveals what he said to Erik ten Hag during private conversation



Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed that he thanked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.

During United’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Fulham on Sunday, Bolt was a special guest at Old Trafford.

The world’s fastest man witnessed the Red Devils come from behind in a dramatic game to win by three goals to one and advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Olympic gold medallist told the PA News Agency (Quotes via The Independent) that he held a conversation with Ten Hag after the game, where a number of issues were discussed.

Bolt said, “The first thing I said to him was ‘thank you’. That’s the first thing I said and he was like ‘thanks for what?’ I was like: for bringing the glory days back.

“I asked him who we were going to recruit this summer and he was like, ‘Do you have any idea?’ It was a simple, fun conversation.”

Bolt lauded United’s togetherness under the Dutchman.

“It feels good to watch Manchester now. The team is together, they’re as one. They’re working together, they’re working hard and you can see the purpose now, you can see the determination in the way they play.”

Bolt remarked that United will win more trophies under Ten Hag – a scenario that is entirely possible with the 20-time English champions in the FA Cup semis and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The 36-year-old who is an avid United fan picked out Alejandro Garnacho for praise.

As per Bolt, Garnacho shines brightly and the Argentine winger has a bright career ahead of him.

The Jamaican encouraged Garnacho to not let his injury setback limit him. Garnacho should focus, work hard, and get back to doing what he loves on the football pitch.

