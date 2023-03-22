Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says he has high hopes from Alejandro Garnacho



Manchester United suffered a double blow against Southampton in the Premier League last week when apart from the harsh Casemiro sending off, teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho also had to be taken off due to injury.

He was later pictured leaving Old Trafford in crutches and the worst part about his injury was the fact that Kyle Walker-Peters was not even booked for the scissors-challenge from behind.

Due to his injury, he has not only had to miss a couple of crucial games for United in the Europa League and FA Cup, but he also got robbed of the chance to link up with the Argentina national team.

Garnacho to choose Argentina

The 18-year-old was called up by Argentina for their friendlies against Panama and Curaçao and it was a great chance for him to earn his first international camp.

There have been multiple reports which have stated Spain’s desire to get the United academy graduate to play for them as he was born in Madrid.

The United star has represented both countries at youth level and was part of the Argentina U-20 team last summer.

But Garnacho has chosen to play for the nation of his mother and as of now, the Argentina FA are relaxed about the situation and believe the United youngster will play for them.

World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni was asked about the absences of both Garnacho and Papu Gomez of Sevilla and he said he was looking forward to Garnacho’s future participation as he has high hopes from him.

Scaloni has high hopes from Garnacho

“The two absences are a pity. Especially that of Papu, who deserved to be. It is understandable that they do not let him come, but we will do everything possible so that he can be with us for a day or two.

“We trust that Garnacho can be in the next call-up, he is a boy in whom we have high hopes,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by TyC Sports.

The right-winger was called up by Argentina prior to the World Cup as well but never managed to make it to the matchday squad but still it was a great introduction.

Everything indicates towards a successful Argentina career for the tricky winger and ideally it should arrive this year itself.

It remains to be seen how long he stays out of action but United fans will be hoping he can be fit after the international break gets over.

Garnacho has had a fairy-tale start to his United career after breaking through to the first team under Erik ten Hag. He has managed four goals and as many assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

