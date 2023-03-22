Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot considering his future with contract expiring at the end of the season

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is considering extending his stay at the club, after interest from Manchester United last summer.

As reported by Italian media, Rabiot has spoken on his future with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Frenchman says he is yet to make decision on his future beyond this campaign but insists he is happy in Turin.

“For the moment there is no news about my future, but we will certainly talk soon. There is the possibility of leaving, but also the possibility of signing another contract with Juve. I feel good in Turin,” he said.

Rabiot has enjoyed a strong personal season for Juve, as well as impressing for France in the World Cup.

It was well documented that United came close to signing Rabiot, in what was a messy end to the summer transfer window last year.

Eventually, a deal failed to materialize with United opting for Casemiro, in what has proved to be an inspired signing.

Erik ten Hag is still looking to add a midfielder to his ranks but it’s unclear if Rabiot is still on the radar, with eyes seemingly still firmly fixed on Barcelona’s Frenkie de jong.

It is believed that Champions League qualification for next season is playing a huge part in the delay behind Rabiot’s extension, with Juventus’ 15-point deduction leaving them with a mountain to climb to finish in the top four in Serie A.

Currently, winning the Europa League looks like the best route back to European football’s top table for Max Allegri’s men.

Ironically, if United do want to reignite their interest in Rabiot, they could do themselves a huge favour by stopping the Turin side from winning the Europa League with both sides slated to collide in the semifinals.

Should Juventus beat Sporting Lisbon and United see off Sevilla, the pair will meet in the semi-final, with the winner strong favourites to win the final at Budapest.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.