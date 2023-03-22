Manchester United open to loaning out Brandon Williams in order to reignite career



The last summer transfer window saw Manchester United spend more than £200million and reports have indicated that the club were forced to overspend after their dismal start to the season.

Despite an impressive season which saw the club end their trophy drought by claiming the Carabao Cup and being in contention to win the FA Cup and the Europa League, the squad remains full of glaring holes.

The most obvious areas include up front and in midfield. However, most of the club’s targets are expected to cost record-breaking sums.

And the club are expected to be active in terms of offloading players in order to raise further capital for incomings.

United need to offload stars

There have been of restructuring the defence with players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka attracting plenty of interest.

The futures of fringe players like Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams also need to figured out.

According to Football Insider, many clubs are interested in signing Williams ahead of next season but the Red Devils are only thinking of a loan deal.

Williams, who has made only senior appearance this term, is mainly being eyed by Championship clubs at the moment.

“Multiple clubs are keen on signing Manchester Utd forgotten man Brandon Williams this summer, Championship clubs are targeting Williams and there is a growing stampede for his signature going into the main window.

“It is believed that United are willing to loan out the defender next season in an attempt to reignite his faltering career,” the report mentioned.

Williams will be loaned out

The 22-year-old had suffered an injury after finishing his loan spell at Norwich and had to spend the entire first-half of the current season out injured.

He was part of the mid-season group which went to Spain to play in a couple of friendlies and is currently fully fit and seen taking part in first-team training.

United are hopeful that the academy graduate can have a successful loan spell next season and that can either strengthen their hand when it comes to selling him on or he could reignite his United career.

Williams has made 51 appearances for United since making his first-team debut back in September 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024 and includes the option of a further 12 months.

