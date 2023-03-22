Manchester United second in the league for fines paid to the FA



Fulham’s outburst on Sunday in the FA cup against Manchester United saw them receive three red cards in the space of about two minutes which changed the game completely.

Following that incident, The Sun have released figures of the clubs who have had to pay the most fines for failing to control players.

In second place on this embarrassing list are Manchester United, having been fined a total of £137,000.

United were hot headed at the start of the season and picked up fines in excess of £82,000 following games with Newcastle and Chelsea in the first half of the season.

In their draw against Newcastle, players surrounded the referee after Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was ruled out for offside.

The following week United players disagreed with a penalty decision that went against them in their game against Chelsea.

They were then fined along with Crystal Palace for the mass brawl which broke out earlier this year which saw Casemiro get sent off for the first time.

Top of the table are current league leaders Arsenal who have been fined £185,000 following four separate charges of failing to control players.

The biggest single fine of the season so far was picked up by United’s neighbours, Manchester City after being fined £75,000 for their behaviour at the Emirates earlier this year.

In total, Premiership and EFL clubs have forked out £1.3m for abusive and aggressive behaviour.

15 of the 20 Premier League clubs have been fined this season by the FA.

An FA spokesperson told the publication, “Referees and match officials play vital roles in our national sport.”

“Any inappropriate behaviour towards them is completely unacceptable.”

They continued, “Players, coaches, support staff and club officials have a responsibility to treat them with respect, and action will be taken against anyone involved in English football where there is evidence that they have failed to meet that standard.”

