Manchester United will need €150million to secure Victor Osimhen’s services



Erik ten Hag has had to contend with a number of issues during his time as Manchester United manager and has still turned this broken team into one which is competing for multiple trophies in his first year.

One of the major issues plaguing United was the lack of firepower up front. And that got exacerbated after Cristiano Ronaldo‘s acrimonious exit from the club.

The Red Devils brought in Wout Weghorst on loan but that has not panned out the way the manager would have liked. He has shown plenty of effort but that has not translated into goals.

Striker required urgently

Marcus Rashford has got 27 goals in all competitions with Bruno Fernandes the only other player to hit double figures this season with 10 strikes.

Anthony Martial remains perennially injured and it is imperative that the Reds fix this glaring hole ahead of next season when they will be expected to challenge for the bigger prizes.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane as well as Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen.

As revealed by The Peoples Person, Daniel Levy is trying to make it as difficult as possible for United to get the Spurs talisman after slapping a £100million price-tag on him.

And Aurelio De Laurentiis of Napoli is even more difficult to negotiate with Il Mattino claiming that the Serie A leaders will only come to the negotiating table if the bid reaches €150million.

“Osimhen’s name was on the notebook of Manchester United managers for a while already.

€150m required for Osimhen

“They court him, make him feel important and now they would be really ready to put on the Napoli table what Don Vito Corleone (masterfully played by Marlon Brando) would have called “an offer that cannot be refused”.

“150 million euros, no less. Otherwise De Laurentiis and Giuntoli wouldn’t even sit down in a chair to start talking. Because the blue bomber is a value for today, but above all for tomorrow,” the report mentioned.

The argument surrounding his future and resale value are hard to ignore but the amount being quoted still seems a tad over-the-top. But Napoli are aware of the interest from multiple clubs and they will try their best to drive up the price.

Osimhen has publicly revealed his admiration for the Premier League and it is only a matter of time before he arrives on English shores. But it remains to be seen which team he goes on to represent.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.