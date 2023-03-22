Paris Saint-Germain to meet Manchester United target Victor Osimhen’s entourage



Manchester United have done remarkably well this season considering the squad that manager Erik ten Hag had inherited at the start of his reign.

Considering he had one summer transfer window to fix things, he chose to strengthen the spine of the team and brought in World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez and Champions League legend Casemiro.

While the defence and midfield certainly got elevated in terms of quality, the mid-season acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo laid bare the Dutch boss’ problems up front.

Striker hunt

The current team possess no quality striker with Marcus Rashford the team’s top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions.

The Mancunian is more comfortable playing from the left and cutting in, rather than as a target man up top.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst was brought in during the January window to remedy the situation but while the Netherlands international has displayed a lot of heart, he has not managed to score as many as the manager would have liked.

United’s pre-existing No 9 Anthony Martial has continued to spend more time outside the field with injury than on it and the manager has still not given a time-line of when to expect him back.

There is clearly a need to bring in reinforcements up top and it seems like the club have decided to act on it ahead of next season.

The most popular names right now seem to be Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

As The Peoples Person has reported recently, both clubs are eyeing record breaking sums to part with their star strikers with Spurs asking for an upfront payment of £100million while the team from Naples are asking for €150million.

PSG to have meeting with Osimhen camp

Now according to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are trying their best to win the race for the Nigerian sniper. The club’s transfer advisor is set to meet Osimhen’s entourage to discuss a potential summer deal.

“Luis Campos has planned to meet the player’s agents during this international break. The Portuguese knows them very well and discussions are well under way with them.”

Napoli are in a strong financial situation and if they win the Serie A and Champions League, the price could either go up further or Napoli could try and get Osimhen to sign a new deal.

This has all the makings of the next transfer saga with multiple clubs chasing Osimhen’s signature. It remains to be seen who ultimately signs the 24-year-old superstar.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.