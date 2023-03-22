Rafael Leao: AC Milan may be forced to sell Man United target if contract obstacles are not resolved



Italian giants AC Milan may be forced to sell Manchester United target Rafael Leao if a number of issues hindering the player’s contract extension are not resolved.

United’s interest in Leao has been widely reported, with the Red Devils keen on bolstering their attacking department.

United are set to dip into the market this summer, and Leao is a viable option for Erik ten Hag.

According to Calciomercato, Leao’s future at the San Siro is far from secure – something that could work to United’s advantage.

Milan bosses and Leao’s entourage are still a distance apart in valuation with regard to the winger’s payment package.

There is also the main obstacle of a €15m penalty owed by Leao to Sporting Lisbon, which was awarded by the courts due to a breach of contract offence. The Peoples Person have previously reported about this legal hindrance.

Calciomercato relays, “AC Milan’s management has made a €6m offer to Leao which with bonuses, can reach €7m. The former Lille man is asking for a fixed sum of €7.5m.”

“The gap is not insurmountable. In the next meeting with the player’s lawyer, Dimvula, the other two points that have blocked negotiations to date will have to be addressed.”

Calciomercato further adds on these points that have blocked a breakthrough from being reached, “The main obstacle to overcome is the payment of the fine of around €15m to Sporting Lisbon. Leao expects substantial help from Milan in the form of a signing bonus but at the moment, there is no willingness for this type of solution from the Rossoneri club.” [Our translation in all cases.]

The other stumbling block is the commissions to be paid out to the various parties involved in contract talks, including super agent Jorge Mendes.

If a compromise is not arrived at during the next meeting, Milan will put the 23-year-old on the transfer market.

The international break is being viewed as the perfect opportunity to break the deadlock. Leao’s contract expires in 2024.

