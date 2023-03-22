Real Madrid hoping to use player plus cash deal to beat Manchester United to Gabri Veiga signing



Manchester United have already conquered the Carabao Cup and are still in with a chance of lifting the FA Cup as well as the Europa League.

The Red Devils are also third in the league and are favourites to clinch a return to the Champions League and manager Erik ten Hag deserves credit for turning around the fortunes of the team in such a short span of time.

He had inherited a weak and broken squad and even though it was strengthened in the summer, there remain glaring holes.

United lack a Bruno alternative

The Dutch manager has had to deal with the congested fixture schedule by rotating as less as possible due to certain areas being weaker than the others.

One area in particular that has seen hardly any rotation is the No 10 position occupied by Bruno Fernandes. Donny Van de Beek was tried out a couple of times but he failed to grab his chances.

A subsequent injury put paid to his hopes of featuring anymore this season and since then, the Portuguese has been an ever-present fixture in the team sheet.

The Portugal international will need a break here and there, especially considering the number of matches the team has to play in a very short amount of time.

Ten Hag will be hoping to rectify this problem area ahead of next season. There have been links with multiple stars in recent months.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford is Gabriel Veiga who has a release clause of €40 million.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation this season, scoring nine times and assisting three in only 25 La Liga games. He is the second top scorer for Celta Vigo this season.

His performances have attracted plenty of interest from England with the likes of United, Manchester City Arsenal and Newcastle all chasing his signature.

Chase for Veiga becomes even more difficult

Champions League holders Real Madrid have now entered the fray, according to AS. But his signing depends on who among the trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos leaves.

“Gabri Veiga gains strength in the white planning for the next season. The explosion in the First Division of the 20-year-old Celta youth squad has not gone unnoticed in the offices of the white club , at all levels, and the possible signing of him is increasingly convincing in the sports management.

“More uncertain is the future of the German and that of the Utrerano. If either of the two does not continue, the white commitment to Gabri Veiga will be even stronger,” the report went on to say.

In a bid to beat the English clubs, Madrid are also open to a player plus cash deal with Real considering offering 25 million and including Rafa Marín in the operation.

City rivals Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation with intent.

