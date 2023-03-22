Robin van Persie says he is proud of the inspirational Tyrell Malacia



Manchester United legend Robin van Persie has lauded Tyrell Malacia for how quickly he has adapted to life at Old Trafford and for being an inspiration to young Dutch footballers.

Van Persie spoke to club media during a recent trip to Carrington.

The former striker expressed optimism that under Erik ten Hag, Malacia, with whom he played at Feyenoord, can develop to become one of the best in the business.

Van Persie said, “I do believe, per window, [you have] to get a couple of the right players in, and Tyrell Malacia is one of them. He wasn’t really well known before he came.”

“I played with him at Feyenoord, so I knew how good he was, and still is, and he is proving that every game.

“”When it clicks and when it’s clear what to do, because clearly [there are] both full-backs – Diogo Dalot on the right side, you have Luke Shaw sometimes on the left, or Tyrell – you can see that they know exactly what to do in ball possession, as well when the opponent has the ball. He’s doing that so well and I’m so proud of him.”

Van Persie said that Malacia hails from the same city as him and youngsters there look up to the United defender.

As per the Premier League winner, Malacia is playing at the highest possible level where he is competing against the best teams and players in the world.

Van Persie added on the inspirational United man, “He’s giving youngsters in Holland hope, like okay, if you play well, there is a possibility that you can go really far so that you end up playing for a team like Manchester United.”

Van Persie advised Malacia that he needs to stay hungry so as to continue on the upward trajectory he is currently on.

Malacia has been impactful since arriving at the Theatre of Dreams last summer.

He has made 15 league appearances and 30 in total for the Red Devils in all competitions this season. Primarily used as cover for Luke Shaw, he has proven himself to be reliable and a steady performer when called upon.