Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe ask for extension for Manchester United bid



Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have reportedly not sent their bids in to buy Manchester United.

According to Kaveh Solhekol (Sky Sports), the Raine Group which is handling the United takeover process has not received a bid.

Incredible development. Now being told Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe bids have not been received yet by Raine in New York. Both asked for extensions and request has been accommodated. “Many proposals” have been submitted — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 22, 2023

Both parties are said to have asked for an extension, which has been granted.

He tweeted: “Incredible development. Now being told Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe bids have not been received yet by Raine in New York.”

“Both asked for extensions and the request has been accommodated. “Many proposals” have been submitted.”

Tonight 9 pm GMT was said to be the deadline set by the Glazers to submit the second bid.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim had been touted by many as the two leading parties in contention to buy United.

The news seems to have caught most journalists and fans by surprise.

Everyone was eagerly anticipating some movement to determine who the new owner of Man United would be.

It now seems like they will have to wait until tomorrow.

As per The Times, their bids will be submitted tomorrow.

Bizarre development with Manchester United sale. Both Qatari and Ineos representatives said their bids were in. But United sources saying they haven’t yet bid and have asked for an extension. Now saying offers will be made tomorrow. — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) March 22, 2023

