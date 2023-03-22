Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a silver bullet as Qatar prepares world record bid for Manchester United



Parties interested in a takeover of Manchester United are rushing to send in their second bids before the Glazers’ 9 pm Wednesday deadline.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Qatar-based Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani are all expected to table fresh proposals after holding positive talks with senior Manchester United officials last week.

Sky News reporter Kaveh Solhekol reports that Sheikh Jassim will send in a world-record bid for United later this evening.

This offer would surpass the record for a sports franchise sale — the £3.71bn paid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year.

Solhekol says, “Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim will make a world record bid to buy Manchester United this evening. Funds in place. Big question is whether the Glazer family really want to sell United.”

It has been repeatedly mentioned that the Glazers will not cut ties with the 20-time English champions if their asking price is not met.

Sky adds that the American family do not care about fan reaction and backlash that would undoubtedly be aroused if they were to make a U-turn and decide to remain in charge.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan mentions that while Sheikh Jassim is the favourite as it stands, Ratcliffe’s proposal is gaining momentum.

“Ratcliffe, the British billionaire owner of INEOS, who claims to be a lifelong United fan, could link up with one of a number of other interested parties in a strengthened offer, according to those familiar with the situation.”

“Sheikh Jassim’s bid is for all of United’s shares and he has promised to clear the club’s debt. Ratcliffe is seeking to buy the 69 per cent stake owned by the Glazer family. That could change should he join up with a number of groups who are also in the hunt.”

Ben Jacobs conveys, it should not be ruled out that whoever emerges successful between Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, the expertise of ex-players will be enlisted.

Jacobs indicates that a high number of former United stars and club legends are patiently waiting on the sidelines to see who comes out on top.

There is a desire among them to be associated with the winning group and commit to its cause.