Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson



After conquering the Carabao Cup, Manchester United have the chance to add to their trophy cabinet after securing progress to the FA Cup semifinal and Europa League quarterfinal.

The last two games saw United claim victories despite the opposition initiating several goal-worthy attacks. The Red Devils had United goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for the wins.

But shot-stopping aside, there are question marks regarding his ability to pass out from the back and his penchant for staying rooted to the line.

DDG long-term alternative

His skill-sets are not suited to the way Erik ten Hag wants to play with the Dutch manager preferring to use a high defensive line.

The Spaniard’s contract is set to end this season and the latest reports indicate that a new contract is likely to be agreed but on a much lower wage.

But the club still remain open to bringing in a new long-term solution and there have been persistent links with the likes of Brentford’s David Raya and Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa.

United also have the option of reintegrating Dean Henderson into the first-team squad. He has excelled during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

But after an explosive interview against his parent club, there were question marks surrounding his future at United. But it seems his United career maybe coming to and end.

According to ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to come in and grab Henderson’s services as they seek to find a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Henderson transfer could help United’s Kane pursuit

“Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dean Henderson in the summer if Manchester United decide to let him leave.

“Tottenham are looking at possible replacements for current No.1 Hugo Lloris ahead of the summer transfer window and are considering Henderson along with Everton’s Jordan Pickford,” the report mentioned.

Interestingly, the report mentions that United are interested in a move for Spurs record goal-scorer Harry Kane. And that could force Spurs to take a more favourable approach when it comes to selling Kane to United.

“However, Spurs’ interest in Henderson could encourage Levy to be more open to talks over a deal for Kane,” the report added.

