Tottenham Hotspur could convince Harry Kane to stay using Mauricio Pochettino



Tottenham Hotspur are planning to bring in a new manager who can convince Manchester United target Harry Kane to stay.

The Premier League club are expected to sack Antonio Conte after his latest press conference in which he lambasted the club, the players and the owners.

Spurs have not had the kind of season they would have hoped for after a busy summer transfer window.

Now, they find themselves in fourth position in the league, which on paper is still great but teams around them still have a two-game advantage.

According to Football Insider, Spurs could land a manager best able to convince the forward to stay at the club.

It is reported that Kane has a great relationship with former manager Mauricio Pochettino and his return could be quite impactful on the squad.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Argentine guided the team to the Champions League final, a game they eventually lost.

United continue to push hard for Kane despite probably needing a figure around £100m to convince the club to let him go.

However, it is expected that the striker will force a move away from the club, even if they secure Champions League football next season.

The outlet reports that Spurs are attempting to get Kane to sign a new deal with his current contract expiring in 2024.

That would leave the club with two chances to generate a transfer fee, either in the summer or next January.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Pochettino will return to a club where he almost achieved winning one of the best competitions in the world.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.