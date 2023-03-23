Casemiro set to assume Brazil captaincy during friendly clash against Morocco



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will captain Brazil as the Seleção Canarinha take on Morocco on Saturday night at the Ibn Batouta Stadium.

This is according to Globo who report that the United man was selected for his capable leadership and ability to mentor the younger players in the squad.

Casemiro has captained Brazil on eleven occasions in the past, with the last time coming against Ecuador in January last year.

That Casemiro has been selected to lead the team reflects his growing status after the departures of veterans such as Dani Alves and Thiago Silva.

As per Globo, Casemiro is one of 10 remaining Brazilian internationals who took part in the Qatar World Cup.

The South American nation was knocked out by a Luka Modric-led Croatia in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The decision to hand Casemiro the armband was made by interim Brazil coach Ramon Menezes.

Former head coach Tite was relieved of his duties after the team was dumped out of the Qatar World Cup by Croatia.

Globo indicates that alongside Casemiro, United loanee Alex Telles is also expected to start against Morocco. The left-back has been temporarily plying his trade with Sevilla in Spain.

That Casemiro has been selected to lead his country is not a surprise amongst United fans who are already familiar with his authority and direction, especially in the middle of the park.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Casemiro has revolutionized United’s midfield and added much-needed balance. Erik ten Hag has repeatedly mentioned that the 31-year-old as one of the leaders in the dressing room.

After the international break, Casemiro will still be sidelined for three of United’s domestic games against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton after his red card against Southampton.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.