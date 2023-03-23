Gianluigi Buffon says loss to Manchester United was the biggest disappointment of his career

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has listed Paris Saint-Germain’s loss to Manchester United in 2019 as the biggest disappointment of his career.

United produced a stunning turnaround in the Champions League knockout phase, after the Parisians won the first leg by two goals to nil at Old Trafford.

As well as the two goal advantage, Buffon and his side faced an understrength United side that was depleted with injuries and suspensions.

However, United somehow won the game by three goals to one, seeing them through on the away goal rule in one of the most dramatic nights of the club’s European history.

Romelu Lukaku scored either side of a Juan Bernat goal for PSG, setting up a nervy end for the home side.

Diogo Dalot then won United a late penalty which Marcus Rashford duly slammed past Buffon, leaving PSG with no time to respond and sending United fans into raptures.

As reported by Sport Witness, Buffon recalled the events when talking to Christian Vieri on his Twitch channel.

“I was convinced, we were superior. We went to Manchester to play United in the first leg of the last 16 and we dominated, but they knocked us out in the second leg. That was the biggest disappointment of my career,” he said.

Buffon referenced the fact United were not at full strength and says despite being the stronger side on paper, mentally his PSG teamates were not at the races.

“They played in Paris with children. There was De Gea, Lukaku and Rashford but the others were young. We made a mess, mentally.” said Buffon.

Ultimately, United didn’t make the most of knocking out Buffon and his team, falling at the quarter-final stage to Barcelona.

However, the night will live long in the memory for United fans, with Ole at the wheel producing another unforgettable European moment for the club.