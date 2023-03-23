Jayde Riviere set for United debut whilst Hayley Ladd in contract talks

Speaking ahead of Manchester United women’s clash with West Ham at Old Trafford this weekend, manager Marc Skinner has given an update on the future of a key player.

Although there has been lots of praise for the likes of Ella Toone and Alessia Russo in recent months, Skinner singled out Hayley Ladd for United’s consistently good performances this season.

He believes not only has she shone this season for the Reds but that she’ll make an excellent coach later in her career.

“Having her at Birmingham, I always saw these qualities within her,” Skinner said.

“What you don’t always see is her tactical brain, she’s learning to try and be a coach off the field and I think she will be an excellent coach in the future.”

He continued, “When we’re talking about the growth of women’s football – the growth of the next generation of female coaches within the sport – I think Hayley will be an excellent one for that.”

Welsh international, Ladd has been a key figure in the United dressing room over recent years but her contract expires at the end of the season.

However, Skinner has revealed that talks are ongoing to try and secure her future with the club.

“I think we have a year option on Hayley so we’re looking at that and we’re looking re-negotiating with Hayley as well.”

He continued to reflect on her impact, “I think she has been excellent this season. Hayley is progressing and getting better as she gets older. She’s a really important part of what we do, a real solid foundation for us to build our attacking qualities from but Hayley also has a lot of qualities with the ball.”

Skinner also gave updates on several other players. Jayde Riviere looks set to make her debut for the club as she is now fully fit.

“Jayde has been training for weeks, she trained with the team the last part of the week and looked excellent. Hopefully she will be in contention for the weekend.”

Meanwhile, the news wasn’t as positive for Lisa Naalsund and Maria Thorisdottir, who are both ruled out through injury.

“We don’t yet have that update (injuries to both players) but we will have it later this morning. I imagine both players will miss this weekend. The players were in for treatment the last two days so I’m hopeful we can see where we’re at with them this morning when we have our medical meeting.”

United will face West Ham at Old Trafford at 5.30pm on Saturday.