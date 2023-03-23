Khéphren Thuram attracting interest from Manchester United and Liverpool



Casemiro has completely transformed Manchester United’s midfield since his summer arrival and has arguably been the signing of the season so far.

Statistics show that United have been far more successful in all aspects when the Brazilian plays while the team suffers when he is not playing.

The Brazil international saw his second straight red of the season against Southampton and thus incurred a four-match ban and the Red Devils have struggled to fill the void.

United need cover for Casemiro

Scott McTominay, who was entrusted to play as the defensive midfielder against Fulham, got subbed off after an ineffectual display and there are concerns ahead of three crucial tests against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

It is safe to say that manager Erik ten Hag needs to find the perfect Plan B moving forward keeping in mind Casemiro’s age and the refereeing mindset in English football.

The perfect combative presence in the middle of the park will not be easy to find with reports linking Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia with moves to Old Trafford.

The latest name to enter the fray is France midfield prospect Khephren Thuram. The Nice star has been one of the breakthrough stars this season and has attracted interest from all across Europe.

90min have reported that United are among a handful of elite clubs who have taken keen interest in Thuram’s development. A solid defensive midfielder, he has the versatility to play further up the field as well.

“Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs who have taken a keen interest in the Nice player.

“But they are not alone in following the 21-year-old, with Paris Saint Germain, Inter and Juventus all tracking him too,” the report mentioned.

The 21-year-old has made 28 appearances in the league for Nice and has two goals and four assists to his name.

Watch out for Khéphren Thuram

His club performances have caught the eye of France manager Didier Deschamps who has called him up for the Euro qualifiers.

He could be set to make his national team debut and he could play with his brother Marcus, who is also incidentally a target for United.

Thuram has acknowledged the rumours linking him with the big boys but he recently said that all he wants is to improve and not get carried away,

“I hear, but I don’t concentrate on it,” Thuram said during the pre-match press conference. “I am with Nice. I am very happy where I am. I am trying to get bigger with the club. I am trying to grow up with the club.

“So, yeah, obviously I hear it [the interest] but it’s not the most important. The most important is to do good with the team and be happy where I am.”

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.