Manchester United charged by the FA for unruly player conduct during Fulham clash



Manchester United have been charged by the FA for a failure to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly manner during the FA Cup quarter-final win against Fulham.

United came from behind to stun the Cottagers after two of the opposition players were sent off in quick succession.

A Willian handball inside the Fulham box which prevented Jadon Sancho‘s shot from going in saw United’s players rush to Chris Kavanagh to demand a review of the incident.

Kavanagh was advised by the VAR official to check the incident on the pitch-side monitor and he ruled in United’s favour much to the consternation of the Fulham team and their manager Marco Silva.

Silva was shown red for his touchline antics before Willian and Mitrovic were also given their marching orders – Willian for the blatant handball and Mitrovic for manhandling the referee.

With the ninth-placed team two men down, the Red Devils ran out 3-1 winners to clinch their place in the semi-finals.

While Fulham undoubtedly paid the heaviest price for the brief moment of madness, it seems that the 20-time champions have also not been spared.

United’s stars were not immediately punished for their impassioned pleas to Kavanagh but the club could now face the music from the FA, and not for the first time this season.

A statement from the FA reads, “Manchester United FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 71st minute of The FA Cup tie against Fulham FC on Sunday 19 March.”

“It’s alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.”

“Manchester United FC has until Monday 27 March to respond.”

Should United be found guilty, the club could be fined. The Peoples Person detailed that the Red Devils are second in the Premier League for fines accumulated this term – £82,000.

Arsenal top the list at an astronomic £185,000.

