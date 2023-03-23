Manchester United eyeing Inter Milan’s Andre Onana as a possible David de Gea replacement



Manchester United have made contact over a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, reports from Italy claim.

United’s interest in Onana comes amidst Erik ten Hag’s search for another goalkeeper who can come in and compete against David de Gea for the starting berth.

High on the Dutchman’s shopping list is also Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, alongside the Red Devils, big spenders Chelsea are also keen on Onana, who would replace the out-of-favour Édouard Mendy.

Graham Potter has demonstrated a clear preference for Kepa Arrizabalaga as his starting goalkeeper ahead of the Senegalese superstar.

United and Chelsea are said to have “knocked on the door” regarding Onana’s transfer availability.

Gazzetta relays that at the moment, Onana is not thinking about leaving as he is enjoying his time at the San Siro.

The Cameroonian appreciates the fans and the adoration they have shown him. He is also popular within the Inter dressing room.

Nevertheless, should a big offer arrive from England, Inter would find it extremely hard to turn their noses up at the money.

With Premier League clubs circling around the 26-year-old, Inter have started looking at replacements and have earmarked Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario.

Gazzetta value Vicario at €20m.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will have to ward off competition from Juventus for Vicario.

Inter Milan enjoy the advantage of an excellent and fruitful relationship with Empoli.

For now, Inter have only established contact with Vicario’s agent, Gabriele Giuffrida. If Onana departs, however, the situation could be elevated and become something more concrete.

Ten Hag’s interest in Onana is simple to understand. The pair enjoyed a successful period while at Ajax where they won multiple titles in the Netherlands.

Ajax then confirmed in February 2021 that the player had received a 12-month doping ban from UEFA. Onana then left Ajax in acrimonious circumstances to join Inter. At the time, while still under Ten Hag’s stewardship, Onana publicly stated that his time at Ajax was “behind him.”

If Ten Hag is plotting an Old Trafford reunion, it could very well be that there is no bad blood between the two and if there were any hard feelings, the hatchet has been buried.