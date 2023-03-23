Sheikh Jassim to sign Jude Bellingham as marquee player for Manchester United



Despite considerable difficulties in midfield, Manchester United have managed to make the Europa League quarterfinals and FA Cup semifinals.

Manager Erik ten Hag has had a tough time choosing midfielders and those problems were exacerbated when Casemiro saw his second straight red card last weekend.

Currently for the next three Premier League games, the Dutchman only has Fred, loan star Marcel Sabitzer and an out-of-form Scott McTominay to choose from.

Midfield reinforcements required

The futures of all three stars are up in the air while Christian Eriksen and Donny Van de Beek are both out for the long-term. There is a lack of quality in United’s midfield, especially when the Brazilian is not around.

And the club are expected to be in the market for a quality midfielder with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Alexis Mac Allister, Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia among the targets.

It was expected that a move for the England international would cost a record sum and other clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid were ahead of United in the chase.

But now as per Football Insider, if Sheikh Jassim wins his takeover bid, he will prioritise the purchase of Bellingham and will be willing to pay a record sum.

“Man United are planning to enter the race to sign Jude Bellingham should the Qatari bid for the club prove to be successful.

“The head of the group Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad is believed to be a “huge fan” of the Borussia Dortmund superstar and could move to make him a marquee signing.”

Sheikh Jassim plans to bring Bellingham to OT

According to the report, the Qatari sheikh plans to make available a “war-chest” for Ten Hag.

The Dortmund star’s current deal expires in two years, and the Bundesliga giants are determined to secure a club-record fee.

The thinking is they want a fee in excess of the one they received for Ousmane Dembele (€144m) back in 2017.

Ten Hag is an admirer of Bellingham’s talents and United can offer possible Champions League football next season and the chance to become an instant starter.

The other clubs in the race like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City will falter when it comes to fulfilling both promises.

