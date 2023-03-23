Sir Jim Ratcliffe lines up Paul Mitchell for club role if Manchester United bid is successful



Should INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe emerge successful in his efforts to buy Manchester United, he would enlist the services of Paul Mitchell to help oversee his reign at the club.

The Independent reports that Liverpool have also targeted Mitchell for a senior role at Merseyside and talks are scheduled to take place in the next few weeks.

Mitchell recently confirmed that he would be leaving Monaco at the end of the current season, hence putting English clubs on high alert about his availability.

The former Wigan Athletic player revealed that his mission in Monaco has been fulfilled and that a change in scenery is for the best.

Mitchell also cited the need to spend more time with his family and loved ones as another reason for his vacating his position at the Principality.

Liverpool are especially keen for Mitchell to come in and assume the responsibilities previously held by transfer guru Michael Edwards, who left last summer.

United’s bitter rivals are also on track to lose Julian Ward, who has agreed to join Ajax’s technical apparatus.

The Independent conveys, “Liverpool have targeted recruitment expert Paul Mitchell for a senior football role, with talks to take place in the coming weeks, as they undergo an overhaul of the staff around Jurgen Klopp.”

“Liverpool have marked Mitchell as a potentially ideal replacement, although Jurgen Klopp would naturally have a say in who comes in.”

“It is understood that if INEOS are successful in buying Manchester United from the Glazers, they would see Mitchell as a perfect fit for their own football structure, having already sketched out what it would look like.”

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs in an interview with United Peoples TV detailed that indeed, prospective United buyers like INEOS and Qatar are keen on Mitchell as a football lead.

However, as per Jacobs, it’s highly unlikely that Mitchell moves to Liverpool and if he were to take up a job from a Premier League club, it would be at United. At this point, Liverpool is not really an option for Mitchell.

"Paul Mitchell is one to watch."@JacobsBen discussing Paul Mitchell and United towards the end of our interview earlier. He's confirmed he will leave Monaco and both Qatari & INEOS bids will be bringing in new people to the football side. Don't get much better than Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/Y6qAA3MZ60 — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) March 23, 2023

It bodes well that prospective bidders are exploring the recruitment of key personnel who will spearhead all transfer-related business. Transfers at the Red Devils have been a chronic issue in recent seasons but the appointment of a capable individual such as Mitchell would go a long way toward mitigating the problem.

Mitchell has held backroom positions at RB Leipzig, Tottenham, Southampton, MK Dons and more currently, Monaco.

His eye for talent is a clear strength. At Tottenham for instance, he is credited with unearthing the likes of Delli Alli, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son and Kieran Trippier.

At Southampton, he discovered Sadio Mane and Dusan Tadic, to name but two. At Leipzig, he is credited with bringing up Ibrahima Konate, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku.

His services have been desperately needed at Old Trafford for years and if a fruitful partnership is struck with Erik ten Hag such as the one the Dutch coach enjoyed with Marc Overmars at Ajax, United only stand to benefit.