Victor Lindelof concedes that his club situation needs to be “re-evaluated” amidst struggle for minutes



Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has indicated that his future at Old Trafford is not entirely secure as he struggles to nail down a regular starting spot under Erik ten Hag.

Lindelof spoke to reporters ahead of his national team’s Euro 2024 qualifiers clash against Belgium on Friday.

The Swede admitted that his situation at United is not a desirable one and come the end of the current campaign, both he and the club will re-evaluate and arrive at a conclusive determination regarding where his future lies.

Lindelof said during the press conference, “I want to play, that’s why I play football, to play matches, but I don’t think about that. Right now I’m just focused on the national team and then of course the rest of the season with the club [United].”

“Then in the summer, we will have to re-evaluate and see what’s best.”

The United number 2 added, “Like every player, you want to play every game and obviously I haven’t done that this season.”

He then went ahead to express his joy at being with the national team and linking up with his fellow countrymen on international duty.

In the Premier League this term, the 28-year-old has only made nine appearances, playing a total of 539 minutes.

Of Lindelof’s nine appearances, only five have been starts while the rest have come from the bench.

On United’s way to lifting the Carabao Cup trophy, he made four appearances. Lindelof has played twice in the FA Cup and six times in the Europa League during this campaign.

The Peoples Person reported earlier this month that Inter Milan are preparing another charm offensive for the out-of-favour United defender.

Inter unsuccessfully tried to lure Lindelof to the San Siro in January. Erik ten Hag blocked the transfer, as the Dutchman prioritized squad depth with his team competing in all four competitions.

With Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij set to leave Inter at the end of the season, Simone Inzaghi believes Lindelof could be the perfect fit for his system.

Atletico Madrid were also keen on the centre-back but interest on this front seems to have waned.

United and Ten Hag will have to decide which course of action to take. With Harry Maguire also looking likely to leave, a scenario where Lindelof departs would leave the team extremely thin at the back. It would also be counter-productive to keep a player who has openly expressed dissatisfaction with his limited minutes.

Ten Hag has shown a clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane and this is unlikely to change next season. As in the case of Maguire, if Lindelof gets his United exit, a replacement must be secured.