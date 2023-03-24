Amad Diallo enjoying life at Sunderland and ready to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo has his sights set on claiming a place in Erik ten Hag’s first team squad next season.

The Ivory Coast international is currently on loan at Championship side Sunderland and has enjoyed a fine individual season for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Speaking to MUTV, Amad said he is enjoying life on Wearside and praised Mowbray and his staff for giving him the confidence to play his best football.

“I’ve played in all the games and so I have felt I have more confidence. The manager and all the staff are confident in me and I think that this will help me a lot for next year,” he said.

The tricky winger says he is learning a lot at Sunderland and believes the experience will help him on his return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

“I hope that next year will be a good season for me. I have grown lots, on a mental level as well, and feel I have the ability to show this next season,” said Amad.

The 19-year-old also admitted he is putting extra work in the gym to ensure he is physically ready for the demands of Premier League football.

“When I arrived at Manchester United, I was a bit thin. But now I do lots in the gym, even when I’m at home and I haven’t much to do. I think that it is needed for playing here in England,” he said.

Amad has been Sunderland’s leading light this season and has given Mowbray’s side an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

“My objective here at the start of the season was to score 10 goals. But I have another objective which is to take this team into the Premier League because I know it will be difficult, but I always tell myself nothing is impossible,” said Amad.

Mowbray’s men are currently 11th in the table, seven points off a play-off place with eight games remaining.

A play-off place would cap an outstanding season for Amad, who was also recalled to represent his nation this week.

Erik ten Hag will have no doubt been keeping tabs on the youngster’s progress and Amad will be hoping he has done enough to force his way into the Dutchman’s plans for next season.

