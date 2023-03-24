Bruno Fernandes enjoys fine performance for Portugal against Liechtenstein

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a fine performance in Portugal’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein last night.

Portugal comfortably saw off their visitors by four goals to nil through goals from Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and a Cristiano Ronaldo double.

Bruno’s marathon season continued as he played the majority of the game, only being spared the final seconds after being substituted with the game heading into stoppage time.

The United man has played more minutes than any player across Europe’s top five leagues this season and new Portugal boss Roberto Martinez gave him another 90, yesterday.

Fernandes played in his favoured attacking midfield role and produced an excellent display, albeit against a low level opponent.

Fernandes vs Liechtenstein: 89 mins played

8.1 @SofascoreINT rating

86 touches

83.1% pass acc

8 key passes

3/9 crosses

5/6 long balls

1 big chance created

1 shot on target

2 off target

1/2 dribb attempts

1/3 ground duels

1/2 aerial duels

22 poss lost#mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) March 24, 2023

Fernandes touched the ball 86 times and made eight key passes from an 83% pass accuracy rate.

He didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet or claim an assist but did create one big chance, slipping a neat ball though to Bernado Silva, who shot wide.

Fernandes had three shots himself on the night, one testing the ‘keeper with the other two off target.

Bruno’s long passing was on point, successfully hitting five out of his six long passes attempted. He also whipped in nine crosses on the night, with Portugal spending most of the game camped in their visitors half.

Portugal travel to Luxembourg for the second of their two qualifiers over the break and Bruno is expected to start for Martinez’s men once more.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate for Fernandes to return back to Manchester unscathed as United face a fixture stacked run in with them still alive in the two cup competitions, as well as fighting to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

