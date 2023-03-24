Erik ten Hag open to selling Anthony Martial and wants to replace him with Moussa Dembele



Manchester United’s need to bring in an elite goalscorer is of paramount importance considering the options at manager Erik ten Hag’s disposal currently.

Marcus Rashford is the top-scorer of the team with 27 goals but he is not the best fit as a target-man up front and prefers playing on the left wing.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial are strikers who have flattered to deceive. The Netherlands international has displayed plenty of heart and passion but has managed only two goals since his arrival in January.

Striker required at OT

As for the Frenchman, his injury problems refuse to disappear. Ten Hag trusted the No 9 and gave him the chance to resurrect his career but he now knows that there is no point in trusting the France international.

That is why the club have come up with an ambitious plan according to TeamTalk. Martial’s contract is set to end in 2024 with the club holding the option of extending it by another year.

The plan is to trigger that clause and try and recoup £25million from his sale and use it to strengthen key areas in the team. Martial had arrived from Monaco for £54million including bonuses.

In place of the injury-prone Frenchman, the Red Devils have planned to bring long-term target Moussa Dembele on a free.

“Martial could be allowed to move on for a modest fee of around £25m this summer. In his place, United are reportedly looking to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

Dembele to replace Martial

“Ten Hag wants him at Manchester United as a replacement for Martial. Not only does Ten Hag reportedly see the player as an upgrade, he will likely sign on wages far less than what Martial earns,” the report mentioned.

Dembele would also be happy with his substitute role and would be more of a goal-threat than Weghorst. And his arrival would not impact United’s pursuit of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

The 26-year-old had bagged 22 goals from 36 games last season but has not enjoyed the best of seasons this time around, managing only three goals from 25 games.

But his relatively low cost coupled with his previous goal record make for an attractive proposition from an United point of view. Dembele also knows all about English football from his spell at Fulham early on in his career.

