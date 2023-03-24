Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney’s all-time England goalscoring record in win against Italy



Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney‘s 53-goal record to become England’s record goalscorer.

Kane achieved the feat during the Three Lions’ 2-1 Euro qualifiers win against Italy in Naples. The 29-year-old converted from the penalty spot to give his side a comfortable two-nil lead heading into the break.

Kane’s magnificent strike meant he moved ahead of Rooney in England’s illustrious goal-scoring charts. Rooney required 130 games to reach 53 goals. Kane hit 54 goals in 49 fewer appearances.

The England captain equalled Rooney’s record in Qatar during the World Cup as France dumped Gareth Southgate’s men out of the competition in the quarter-finals.

Kane had the opportunity to bypass Rooney during that game, but his missed penalty against Les Bleus denied him the chance.

However, the Englishman made no mistake against Italy as he sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way.

Harry Kane has overtaken Wayne Rooney to become England men's all-time record goalscorer with 54 goals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Congratulations @HKane! 👊#BBCFootball #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/UBmDb0Dg7D — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 23, 2023

Rooney led the charge to congratulate Kane. The former Manchester United striker wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long, but that was quick.”

“Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry.”

Congratulations to @HKane on becoming @England’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick 🤣. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mX7M8S8al3 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 23, 2023

Speaking after the game, Kane pointed out that the achievement means everything to him.

The player linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford said, “I was so excited to put the England shirt on and get back out here and get the campaign started for next year’s Euros.”

“It had to be a penalty, and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion. A magical moment.”

This milestone is another reason Erik ten Hag is highly keen on Kane. The talisman is now Tottenham and England’s all-time scorer.

A lethal finisher who is dominant inside the box and in the air, Kane would be the perfect fit for Ten Hag’s brand of football. In the Premier League this season, he has 21 goals and two assists in 28 appearances. He is only second in the rankings to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

With Kane entering the final year of his contract at the North London outfit come the summer transfer window, United may not get a better opportunity to land the record-breaker.

In terms of finally securing his signing and adding him to the ranks, it feels that United are now in a now-or-never situation with Kane.

