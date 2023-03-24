Harry Maguire puts in strong performance for England vs Italy



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire might struggle to start for his club and often come under heavy criticism for his performances for the Reds, but for England he has been solid over the last few years.

Last night, England beat Italy away in their opening qualifier for the Euros.

They were seeking revenge for that heartbreaking Euros final which saw Italy beat them on penalties.

It was an exciting match, with the Three Lions dominating the first half, but Italy got a goal back in the second and went on to pepper England following the dismissal of Luke Shaw.

Meanwhile, United captain Maguire put in another strong performance for his national team.

Statistics show that Maguire had 68 touches throughout the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

Crucially, he had a 90% pass accuracy vs Italy, delivering 5 promising long balls to his teammates.

He made two key interceptions and made four clearances to deny the Italians, who were relentless in their attacks.

He also won all of his ground duels and all his aerial duels too.

There has been a lot of speculation as to whether Maguire could leave United at the end of the season, and a performance like this will certainly do no harm to his chances of attracting buyers.

Maguire vs Italy: 6.8 @SofascoreINT rating

4 clearances

2 interceptions

0 x dribb past

68 touches

90% pass acc

5/9 long balls

1/1 ground duel

2/2 aerial duels

7 poss lost

1 x fouled#mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) March 24, 2023

You’d have to go back to the 60s to find the last time England beat Italy in Italy.

United’s fixtures resume on April 2nd when they travel to Newcastle in the Premiership. Whether Maguire will be in the team remains to be seen.

