Lisando Martinez plays second half in memorable night for Argentina

Lisandro Martinez played 45 minutes in Argentina’s first game since winning the World Cup in December.

United’s centre-back came on at half time for the World Cup winners in what was an emotional night in Buenos Aires.

Panama played the role of visitors for the night of celebrations in the Argentina’s capital city and were not expected to spoil the party.

However, Panama held firm until the latter stages, with Thiago Almada finally breaking the deadlock with just over ten minutes to go in the game.

Lionel Messi then fittingly added a second with a sublime free kick, a moment that was written in the stars for the best player to have ever played the game.

Lisandro Martinez played his part in a dominant second half with 100% pass accuracy in his 45 minute cameo.

Martinez vs Panama: 45 mins played

6.7 @SofascoreINT rating

2 interceptions

0 x dribb past

28 touches

100% pass acc

1 poss lost#mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) March 24, 2023

Martinez touched the ball 28 times and made a couple of interceptions as Argentina controlled proceedings throughout.

Argentina will play another home friendly against Curacao during the international break, with Martinez expected to play some part once more.

The combative centre half has been a revelation since singing for United last summer, becoming an instant fan favourite in an excellent first six months at Old Trafford.

His partnership with Raphael Varane has been the cornerstone for United’s fine form under Erik ten Hag, which ended the club’s six year trophy drought and has them well place to add silverware more by the end of the season.

Given his key role at Old Trafford, Ten Hag will be desperate for Martinez to come back fit and firing for the action packed schedule that faces United between now and the end of the campaign.