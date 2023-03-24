Luke Shaw’s England red card hands Manchester United a massive boost



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw was given his marching orders during England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers clash against Italy.

Both Shaw and Harry Maguire were given the nod by Gareth Southgate to start in what was a 2-1 win for the Three Lions.

Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the 13th minute before Harry Kane also got on the score sheet from the spot-kick.

Southgate’s men looked to be in cruise control until Mateo Retegui found the back of the net, throwing the game into chaos.

England’s task to hold on was made more difficult by Shaw’s sending off.

The United defender received two yellow cards in the space of a mere 54 seconds.

The first was for time wasting in a bid to help his side maintain their slim lead. The second came after a clumsy tackle on an Italian international.

With Gli Azzurri on the counter-attack and Maguire down on the floor injured, Shaw brought down his man to break up play and give England time to re-organize themselves at the back.

Luke Shaw is sent off after two yellows in 54 seconds 😳 🟥 pic.twitter.com/nc9uX4IcSw — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 23, 2023

Following Shaw’s dismissal, Southgate had to reshuffle the pack and it was Manchester City’s Phil Foden who paid the price.

Having come on as a substitute just 12 minutes earlier, Foden was taken off and Kieran Trippier was introduced into proceedings to plug the gaping hole at the back.

Shaw is now set to miss the next game against Ukraine.

The player’s suspension is undoubtedly good news for Erik ten Hag and United fans. With the business end of the season approaching, games will be coming in thick and fast for the Red Devils, who are still actively competing in three competitions.

With Shaw now expected to return to Carrington earlier, he will be able to rest up ahead of a chaotic fixture schedule that will see United play nine games in April.

The first of United’s nine games next month will be Newcastle away on April 2 – a high-stakes affair that could prove vital in the top four battle.

