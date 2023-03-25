Alexis Sanchez reveals why he turned down Pep Guardiola for Manchester United move

Alexis Sanchez has finally spilled the beans on his turbulent transfer to Manchester United from Arsenal back in 2018.

As reported by The Mirror, Sanchez revealed why he chose to move to United, a deal that had a lot of initial promise but ended in abject failure.

The Chilean recalls he had originally planned to reunite with his former coach at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola, and join the blue half of Manchester before the deal eventually fell though.

“I was about to go to City. Everything was ready, there was a player who was going to go to Arsenal.

“Then Arsene Wenger tells me you are not leaving because the other player did not want to come and they do not have another,” claims Sanchez.

It was then that a phone call from United boss Jose Mourinho arrived and alerted Sanchez to the possibility of playing under him at Old Trafford.

“Suddenly the cell phone rings. Mourinho tells me, ‘Alexis, here is the (number) seven available for you. We are playing in the Champions League and we are going to give everything. I wanted to leave at that moment.

“That’s when I said to myself, Chilean footballer playing for Manchester United, something that has never happened. With the seven of Cantona, Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and now a Chilean had it, it was a dream,” says Sanchez

The former Arsenal man insists the move to United was not motivated by money and says he does not regret joining United, despite his underwhelming time at the club.

“It wasn’t a money thing, so everyone knows. It was the same with United and City. I don’t regret going to United, things happen for a reason.”

Sanchez poor form came as somewhat of a surprise given his blistering form at Arsenal.

The South American scored just five goals in 45 appearances and failed to win any silverware during his 18 months at United.

The Chilean has since spent a couple of seasons in Italy with Inter Milan before joining Marseille, where he is enjoying a decent season for the French club.

