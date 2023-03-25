Carlton Palmer launches astonishing attack on Manchester United defender Luke Shaw

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

The criticism came after Shaw was sent off in England’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Thursday.

However, Gareth Southgate’s side were able to see the game out in spite of Shaw’s dismissal, winning by two goals to one.

As reported by teamtalk.com, when speaking on talkSPORT, Palmer was left unimpressed by Shaw’s performance and questioned his ability to be playing at the top level.

“I don’t know how Shaw gets away with it, I really don’t,” Palmer said.

“I think he’s a poor, poor defender. Every time he comes up and has had asked the question about defending, he can’t, he fails,” he said.

Palmer went as far as to say Erik ten Hag should be looking at alternatives in the summer market, if he want to mount a serious title charge next season.

“Ten Hag hasn’t got any other alternatives at the moment. I think next season when they will be genuinely going to have a tilt at the title, I think they will have brought in another left-back,” he added.

The former Premier League defender continued by questioning Shaw’s fitness and reiterated his belief that the United man just isn’t up to standard when it comes to defending.

“I look at him, I don’t think he looks fit. First and foremost, he’s in the United side or England side to defend, and I look at him whenever he’s asked to defend…” said Palmer.

The rant came as somewhat of a surprise given Shaw’s impressive season at club level this season and his strong recent form for England.

Shaw has been a mainstay in Erik ten Hag’s side and has also filled in, impressively, at centre-back on occasion this season, something that also left Palmer mystified with Harry Maguire available.

“If I’m not playing well [like Harry] Maguire, but if he’s being picked ahead of me at centre-back, I’d have gone and knocked on the door and I’d have been away. I’m not bothered about my contract. If you’re picking Shaw at centre-back ahead of me, I’m gone,” he added.

Shaw will now miss England’s second qualifying game of the international break through suspension and will return to Manchester prepare for what promises to be an exciting end to the season for United.