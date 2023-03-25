Christian Falk adamant Man United are readying Randal Kolo Muani bid



Bundesliga football expert Christian Falk claims that Manchester United are preparing an offer for French international striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

United’s need for striker reinforcements is clear following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani and due to the continued unavailability of Mason Greenwood.

Most of the column inches in the press have been dedicated to Spurs’ Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but both will come with price tags north of €120 million and both clubs have notoriously difficult negotiators.

Kolo Muani could therefore prove to be the dark horse in the race and Falk is confident that the links are getting stronger.

“Everyone’s getting the feeling that it’s no longer realistic for [Eintracht] Frankfurt to keep Randal Kolo Muani for one year more,” Falk said in Caughtoffside.

“The player’s already come out and said it’s the first time he can think about a summer move – to a big club in particular.

“Manchester United is a big thing for Muani. They don’t have the right striker for this position; look at Wout Weghorst – he’s only scored two goals for them.

“They are preparing an offer for him. He knows that and if you have United in your head, it’s hard to concentrate on Frankfurt.”

Kolo Muani will not come cheap either, but it has the feeling of being a more straightforward deal to do. He has a contract at Frankfurt until 2027 and a price of €100 million is seen as a starting point by the Bundesliga side.

As high as this is, it must be pitched against Aurelio de Laurentiis’ €150-€170 million demands for Osimhen and Daniel Levy’s €120 million ticket price for 30-year-old Kane.

Falk is a fairly reliable Tier 2 reporter and has remained adamant that United are readying a bid for the Frenchman.

Whether this will be affected by the sale of the club remains to be seen.