Declan Rice: Arsenal eyeing sensational deal for Manchester United target



Arsenal are said to be in ‘pole position’ to secure the signing of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are confident of securing the deal.

The 24 year old is expected to leave West Ham in the summer but prefers to stay in London.

Chelsea are also in the race, but Arsenal have the advantage.

The report states:

“The England international has already rejected multiple new contract offers for the Hammers, including an eight-year deal worth £83million that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.”

“But Rice has repeatedly made clear his ambitions to play for a big club that is competing in the Champions League and fighting at the top of the table.”

Rice has been a midfield target for Manchester United.

The 24 year old would be a promising addition at Old Trafford.

Premier League-proven, Rice could be the future heir to Casemiro.

While United would love to be in the race to sign the Englishman, there are other issues to resolve in the team, i.e., a striker.

Casemiro can easily give United three or four years at the top of his game, following which United could look at other options.

