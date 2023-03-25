Gabri Veiga: Manchester United target prefers Real Madrid to Premier League switch



Celta Vigo midfielder and Manchester United transfer target Gabri Veiga is prioritizing a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid over a switch to England’s top flight.

Veiga is the subject of heavy interest from a number of English clubs including the Red Devils, who are keen on him in a bid to bolster the midfield.

Newcastle and Liverpool are also admirers of the 20-year-old sensation.

The Peoples Person reported that to ward off interest from abroad and to command a higher fee, Celta Vigo are planning to offer the player a contract extension which would see his relatively modest €35m release clause doubled.

With Real Madrid also circling around the Spaniard, Cadena SER discloses that it’s highly likely that Veiga will make the leap to a bigger club when the transfer window opens and before he makes the decision as to where his immediate future lies, he will first seek to determine where Real Madrid stands on securing his services.

If Real Madrid responds affirmatively, Veiga will snub interest from England and focus solely on becoming a Madridista.

As per SER, there are two unnamed Premier League clubs willing to trigger Veiga’s existing release clause, which they state is €40m, €5m higher than that reported last week. Los Blancos on the other hand will undertake to try and negotiate a cheaper price with another player going the other way in a possible cash-plus-player swap deal.

SER notes that Veiga’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu would not affect the Spanish giant’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham – also an Erik ten Hag target.

Florentino Perez and Madrid club executives are attracted to Veiga’s professionalism and his good behaviour both on and off the pitch.

Madrid have asked Veiga to consider playing for them next season.

The strongest indication yet that the Spain international is on his way out of Estadio de Balaídos is that he has retained the expertise and experience of a “superagent” who will help in charting the next course of his career.

Going by SER’s report it seems that United’s only chance to steal Veiga from under their rivals’ noses is to trigger his release clause while Madrid dither and try to negotiate with Celta Vigo.

