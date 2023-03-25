Manchester United plotting summer raid on Brighton for their “special striker” Evan Ferguson



It is well-known that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is pressing ahead in his plans to find the perfect striker ahead of next season after practically playing the entire season without an elite goal-getter.

Cristiano Ronaldo left before the World Cup under acrimonious circumstances, while loan signing Wout Weghorst has scored only twice since his January arrival.

United No 9 Anthony Martial has missed 27 games this season through injury while top-scorer Marcus Rashford has thrived on the left flank rather than up front as a striker.

United’s striker hunt

The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of strikers but most reports indicate that the favourites to land at Old Trafford seem to be Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

But Spurs and the Serie A leaders are not expected to make things easy for the Reds with the clubs holding out for £100million and €150 million respectively.

That is why the club are open to keeping back-up options ready and the latest name to be mentioned in that list is Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

According to Football Insider, United have sent scouts to watch the youngster’s progress and have received glowing reviews and are now ready to act.

“Man United are in the hunt to sign Brighton sensation Evan Ferguson this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

“United have sent scouts to watch Ferguson as they prepare to try and lure him away from the AMEX at the end of the season.

“The Seagulls are preparing for major interest in the 18-year-old in the upcoming transfer window,” the report added.

The 18-year-old has been one of the breakthrough stars of the Premier League this season, scoring seven times and providing three assists in 16 games across all competitions.

Ferguson is a superstar-in-the-making

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is a huge fan of the academy star and even described him as a “special striker”.

He also earned his first international cap and scored on his debut for Northern Ireland against Latvia. His impressive physique, speed and knack for scoring all types of goals has impressed one and all this season.

Ferguson is also apparently a United fan and the club has a strong tradition of having the best Irish players in their squad and it is easy to see why these links have started.

The Irish star is definitely a superstar-in-the-making and if United were to capture him at some stage, it would be a massive coup and would be a reminder of the attraction power of the Red Devils.

