Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri inspires Tunisia to 3-0 victory against Libya



Manchester United academy graduate Hannibal Mejbri featured for 83 minutes as his national side, Tunisia beat Libya by three goals to nil.

Mejbri, who is currently out on loan in the Championship with Birmingham City, started the game and was undoubtedly Tunisia’s primary creative outlet.

The 20-year-old plied his tried on the right of attack – a largely unfamiliar position for the player who is naturally a central midfielder.

During the time he was on the pitch, Mejbri made an astonishing five key passes, more than any other star who played.

He blocked one shot.

Mejbri registered 69 touches of the ball in what was an all-action and comprehensive performance from him.

The starlet, who was sporting the number 10 shirt against Libya, had a dazzling pass accuracy of 94% to his name.

The midfielder struggled with his crossing in the unfamiliar role, delivering just one of the four he attempted.

However, a great show of the player’s technical ability and the incredible passing range he possessed was seen in his long balls and just how effectively he found his teammates with them. Mejbri tried to ping five long balls to his teammates and was successful each time. He also created two big chances.

The United loanee was below par in his challenges on the ground, where he only won one in the eight he delved into, but he did well in the air, winning 100% of his challenges off the ground.

Mejbri made one interception and as many tackles. Certainly, a solid night for the United star.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Mejbri will undoubtedly be hoping that he carries this form to Birmingham after the international break. When his loan spell ends, it remains to be seen whether he will be sent out again for additional experience or whether Erik ten Hag will give him a chance to see what he can contribute to the first team set-up.

