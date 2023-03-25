Match report: Manchester United Women 4-0 West Ham United Women



Manchester United Women have returned to the top of the super league after beating West Ham 4-0 in front of 27,919 spectators at Old Trafford.

West Ham launched the first attack but the resulting shot trickled into the arms of Mary Earps.

A corner came for United after they built from the back, but it was confidently punched away by the keeper.

A brilliant ball came from Ona Batlle, who ran onto it and crossed it to Russo, but her shot was just wide.

West Ham were pressing well, United were going to have to be careful playing out from the back.

Blundell put a good block in but the Hammers won it back and almost made the breakthrough, but Turner rose higher and managed to bring the cross down and clear it. Earps got injured in the process though.

United couldn’t keep hold of the ball after that and West Ham were the better team for around ten minutes or so.

United had a penalty shout waved away by the ref and a cross found the head of Russo but it was soft for the keeper to catch.

Turner was probably United’s best player and had to do a lot of clearing up.

A shot for West Ham was high and wide, much to the relief on United and their fans.

The first chance of the second half fell to West Ham but Earps came to collect it comfortably.

Parris went on the attack at the other end for the Reds, but she ran out of space and it was out for a goal kick.

A corner for the reds delivered by Katie Zelem found the head of Russo but it landed on the roof of the net.

A chance came for Russo, who had been hassled all day by West Ham, but as she turned on the ball she was taken out. A penalty to United.

Zelem stepped up and smashed it past the keeper. 1-0 to United.

United charged forward again, this time Russo on the wing out put in a beautiful ball across goal hoping to find the onrushing Galton in the middle, but it was just in front of her as she lunged in.

United were keeping up the pressure now and Galton dispossessed the hammers in the attacking half. Garcia was in space and on the charge through the middle and she calmly slotted it past the keeper.

The Hammers weren’t without their chances in the second half, but the majority of their attempts were easy catches for Earps.

United weren’t finished yet though and a lovely team goal saw some great link up play and a chance for Hayley Ladd to get on the scoresheet and she blasted it in, the back of the net was bulging.

A free kick on the edge of the area for West Ham spelt danger for the Reds, but not with Earps in goal, as she punched it away. From the resulting corner, she was forced into another good save.

United added a fourth, Thomas ran on to the ball and took a shot from the right but it was saved by the keeper but only into the path of Garcia who like a poacher, side footed it into the empty goal.

It was a strong performance from the Reds as the Hammers brought the fight in the first half but they dug deep and dominated the second 45.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Blundell, Toone, Zelem, Galton (Thomas), Ladd, Le Tissier, Turner (Mannion), Parris (Garcia), Russo (Williams)

